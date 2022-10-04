Man hospitalized, suspect on the run, after stabbing just northwest of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s is hospitalized following a stabbing just northwest of downtown early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Colorado Street, not far from Perez Street and North Frio Street.

According to police, the victim was stabbed in the chest by another man who then fled on foot. It’s unclear why exactly the man was stabbed.

Police said suspect ran after the stabbing and the victim went to a house down the street for help. Officers however, couldn’t find a crime scene. The suspect has not been been found.

The victim was taken by EMS to University Hospital, with a possible life-threatening injury.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.