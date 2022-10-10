70º

You can get free Spurs tickets if you donate blood at annual Spurs blood drive, STBTC says

The first 400 donors will receive a pair of Spurs tickets

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) and guard Devin Vassell (24) and during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – If you want free tickets to see the San Antonio Spurs, it’s as easy as giving a blood donation.

The annual San Antonio Spurs Blood Drive is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at the AT&T Center.

As a way to say “thank you,” blood drive officials said they will give the first 400 blood donors a pair of tickets to the season opening game on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Donors will also receive a Halloween t-shirt.

The goal for this year’s blood drive is 400 donations, which will go toward helping 1,200 patients in need. One donation is able to help up to three people, according to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

All blood types are needed, though there’s an even greater need for type-O blood.

If you want to take part in the drive, you can schedule an appointment by visiting Spursgroups.com/blooddrive2022 or calling 210-731-5590.

