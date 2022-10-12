Outdoor art destination opens along downtown San Antonio’s River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – A new outdoor destination has opened along downtown San Antonio’s River Walk.

City officials on Tuesday announced that the River Walk Public Art Garden is complete following multiple years of construction. It is located along East Market Street, near South Alamo Street and Hemisfair.

The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture said the garden includes several installations, most of them sculptures, from 12 local and international artists.

There is also the “Labor Plaza,” which is a space for visitors to sit and view etchings.

“The River Walk Public Art Garden is a symbol of connection and creative expression by artists local to San Antonio and international artists who support making our city a global public art destination,” the department’s Executive Director Krystal Jones said in a news release. “We are thrilled to create a path for the public to enjoy these treasures. The diverse thoughtful intention behind each artwork is what brings this garden together.”

The open-air gallery began with the “Torch of Friendship” at Alamo and Commerce Street 20 years ago. City officials said they planned and developed the garden over the last five years.

The art initiative also includes installations at other parks and greenways around San Antonio, with an effort to increase connectivity. To see a map of public art in San Antonio, click here.

“When we curate experiences like the public art garden, travelers from the world over are captivated further by the beauty, history and culture of our city.”

The artwork includes:

“Labor Plaza” (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

“Welcome to the River Walk Public Art Garden Sign” (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

“Green Spaces at Market Street” (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

“Green Spaces at Market Street” (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

“Najo Jãm (Our Home)” (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

“Spheres of Reflection” (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

The sculpture “Stargazer (Citlali)” by internationally renowned Mexican Artist Pedro Reyes was added to the River Walk. (Courtesy, the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture)

A map of the River Walk Public Art Garden. (City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture)

