$402K in liquid meth found in pumpkins at Eagle Pass border checkpoint

CBP agents found four pumpkins filled with $402,196 in liquid methamphetamine at the Eagle Pass port of entry.

Two men used autumn decorations in an attempt to smuggle liquid methamphetamine into Texas, according to federal authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they found 44 pounds of the drug hidden in pumpkins on Tuesday at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The discovery was made after two men in a 2012 Ford Escape arrived at the port from Mexico.

They were referred for further inspection and officers found the liquid meth hidden within 136 condoms inside four pumpkins, according to a news release.

The amount of drugs seized is worth about $402,196.

CBP seized the drugs and vehicle, and the men were taken into custody by the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything and this Tuesday was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” Action Port Director Elizabeth Garduno said in the release. “They utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills and uncovered a rather novel narcotics smuggling method in the process.”

