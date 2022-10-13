SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at NW Side smoke shop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person responsible for a robbery of a smoke shop on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident occurred on Sept. 2 at 9:45 p.m. at Smokerz Paradize in the 12000 block of IH-10 West, according to SAPD.

According to police, the man entered the store armed with a black handgun and pointed it at the woman behind the counter, demanding money from the register.

The man claimed his daughter was in the hospital as the woman placed the money in his bag, according to SAPD.

Police say the man has a distinct mark on his right hand.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.