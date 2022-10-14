83-year-old man arrested for indecency with a child; incident caught on surveillance camera, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 83-year-old man has been arrested on a charge of indecency with a child with contact following an incident that occurred earlier this month at a San Antonio business park, according to police.

Richard Flores Murray inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl while she was walking to the restroom on Oct. 6, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

The victim told police that Murray, who works in the business park where the victim’s family also has a business, stopped her while she was on her way to the bathroom.

She told police that she would sometimes politely greet Murray in passing and that he would tell her jokes.

On the day of the incident, the girl told police she asked Murray for his last name so she could properly greet him.

Murray told the girl his last name and then asked if he could give her a hug, the affidavit states.

After the girl agreed to the hug, Murray asked for a kiss, police said. The victim said she didn’t know what to do and said okay.

According to the affidavit, Murray then kissed the girl and began to touch her inappropriately on other parts of her body.

The girl told police that she froze, didn’t know what to do and didn’t understand what was happening.

She told Murray she needed to go to the bathroom and as she tried to walk away Murray touched her inappropriately again and asked “you are not going to get me into trouble, are you,” the affidavit states.

The victim told Murray, “no” and then went to the bathroom where she waited, hiding from Murray, police said.

According to the affidavit, the girl’s brother came looking for her and when he found her, the pair ran to their parents to let them know what happened.

Police said the parents went looking for Murray but he was seen driving away from the business park.

Security camera footage showed the interaction between Murray and the victim and confirmed the allegations, the affidavit states.

Murray was booked into the Bexar County Jail Thursday on a $60,000 bond.