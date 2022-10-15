Southside ISD confirms monkeypox case at early childhood center

SAN ANTONIO – A monkeypox case was reported at Menchaca Early Childhood Center, Southside ISD officials told parents.

The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said the risk of transmission is low.

The case was confirmed in a letter sent out Friday to parents by Southside ISD Superintendent Rolando Ramirez.

The person who has tested positive for monkeypox is isolating until they’re safe to be around others, according to the district.

Out of precaution, the entire campus of Southside ISD is being disinfected, following a similar protocol as with COVID-19.

The school district is urging anyone who may have symptoms of monkeypox, such as a rash or lesions, to stay home and contact Metro Health and their health care provider for next steps.