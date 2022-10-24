CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man

Noel Garza was last seen Oct. 22 in Falfurrias, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man.

Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas.

Law enforcement officials say Garza’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

According to officials, he was last seen wearing a cowboy hat with a maroon western-style shirt and blue jeans.

Garza is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and is 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at 361-325-3696.