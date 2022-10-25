2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, a man had been arguing with his brother when he pulled out a gun and fired, wounding his brother and also grazing his nephew in the calf.

The injured brother was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed as stable. The nephew was treated on scene.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say why the altercation occurred. It is unclear what charges are expected to be filed.