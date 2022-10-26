How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father

The story of Melvin and John Quinney is an example of the Satanic Panic of the '80s and '90s caused wrongful convictions.

Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man.

Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.

Quinney’s oldest son John was urged to testify. He did and that testimony ultimately was a factor in Melvin being found guilty and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

June 2022, back in court

We jump ahead to 31 years later and in June 2022, both Melvin and John were back in court. This time to set the record straight.

Melvin was seeking exoneration for his past conviction and John, after years of being brainwashed and then later discovering the truth, was ready to talk about what actually happened and to tell the court he had lied.

“I guess you would have been 10 years old in July of 1991. You came to the court and testified in this case?” A lawyer asked. “Yes,” John replied.

“And if you had a chance to review the transcript of your testimony,” the lawyer asked. “Yes, I have,” John replied.

“And did you testify truthfully and accurately in that proceeding?” John was asked. “No, it’s not,” he said. “At the time I thought I was testifying more truthfully, but I know now that was not the case.”

“So we’ll get back to that. Are you retracting that testimony, at least the part where you accused your father of sexually abusing you?” the lawyer asked. “Yes. Yes, I am,” John said.

“Has your father ever sexually abused you?” John was asked. “No, he hasn’t,” he replied.

Following that hearing, Judge Andrew Carruthers will send his recommendation on the case to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The top court will rule on exoneration. If they rule in favor, it goes back to the trial court to officially order the exoneration.

That whole process could take as long as a year or more.

Brainwashing

After the inital accusations came out, Melvin’s wife immediately moved out with the kids.

John and his sister were put into therapy and even into foster care for a while.

In court, John spoke about his experience as a child.

“One thing that I know happened right away is they were very quickly able to convince me that if I had a good memory of something, that those memories were put there to cover up something traumatic,” John said. “If I told them I enjoyed watching scary movies, I would be told that my dad was forcing me to watch scary movies to get me accustomed to evil stuff.”

John’s therapist would also put him on several medications and eventually convince him that he had been sexually abused.

“I do know that for at least a while I remember saying nothing happened, nothing happened, and that that wasn’t a good enough answer for them,” John said. “And then at some point, I don’t know when it was, I just started buying into it.”

He was even made to believe other kids who had been hurt by his father. He said he was told other victims would be testifying in court with him.

But when it came time to go to trial, John was the only child to take the stand.

During his exoneration trial in 2022, John also spoke about how his life was never the same after the trial.

He described how his mother constantly moved him and his siblings around, telling them Satanists were after them.

“We moved to different cities based solely on the fact that we’re helping fight this big government devil cult,” John said, adding that his family began attending strict churches that spoke of “spiritual warfare.”

“The idea of me or my brother or my sister having a fit or having an anger issue was deemed we were possibly demon-possessed. So we have people from the church come over and pray for us and cast out demons. And, like I said, nothing we did was normal.”

Melvin reconnects with his kids

Eventually, Melvin who was sentenced to 20 years, was let out after serving eight years because of good behavior.

At the time, Melvin had no idea where his kids were and hadn’t spoken to them since the day they moved out.

Then one day, he got a message on Facebook that would change everything for him and his kids.

Melvin’s youngest son sent him a Facebook message and showed John the back-and-forth he was having.

“I remember I got that and I decided I was going to go read it and it took maybe 2 hours, 3 hours for me to get through it. I had to stop in the middle and kind of collect myself,” John said. “He mentioned how like, you know, you mentioned the good things we did, you know, and those, the real made the memories I remembered, like, stuff that I already remembered and I knew to be true. Now, here you hear somebody saying, you know, like, validating what I, what I knew. And the more I read it, like I said, I just knew by the time I got done that I had and made a mistake and like I messed up.”

“Was there any anger or blame in his letters?” John was asked.

“There was no hate, no anger in us... No, not at all. Just love. Yeah,” John replied.

John spoke about when he began questioning the story.

“I feel like when I first started really having any real doubts about it, my mom had a stroke and I had to quit school to help when I was 17,” John said. “I had a lot of time to just sit around with my mom. I wasn’t working. She was paralyzed on the left side. So we weren’t leaving the house much. We would just sit around and watch TV and talk. We had conversations come up about the past, especially with my dad, you know, they weren’t fun and pleasant conversations when stuff started coming up at this time.”

“It’s definitely the most time I ever had just to really get to know my mom and like maybe the first time she ever felt comfortable telling me that she had a drug problem,” John said.

Next week in part three, we speak with Anna Vasquez who was one of the four women known as the San Antonio Four.

She talks about being wrongfully convicted and accused of being part of Satanic-related acts on a child.

