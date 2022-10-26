Teen inside home wounded in drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A teenage girl was wounded during a drive-by shooting at an East Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Creekmoor Drive, not far from South W.W. White Road and Rigsby Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the teen, either 13 or 14 years old, was inside her house when someone inside a blue vehicle drove by and fired several gunshots.

Police said the teen was struck once in her ankle. She was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where she is expected to recover.

Officers searched the location for the shooter, but did not find anyone. A motive for the attack is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.