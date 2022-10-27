NuStar Energy’s chairman of 21 years steps down, CEO steps up to fill position

SAN ANTONIO – NuStar Energy has a new chairman after its previous chairman of 21 years retired from his position on Thursday.

Bill Greehey, 86, served as the chairman of NuStar and Valero L.P. since 2001, the company said in a news release. He remained chairman in 2007 after NuStar separated from the Valero Energy Corporation.

“It is with mixed emotions that I have made the decision to retire from NuStar’s board of directors because I truly love our board members, executive team and employees, and the pride that they take in NuStar and in our communities, and the great work they do to make NuStar an industry leader that plays such a vital role in meeting our nation’s energy needs,” said Greehey in a statement. “But I look forward to continuing to be active in philanthropic activities with NuStar in the community and in supporting Haven for Hope and the many vital nonprofits in the San Antonio area.”

NuStar’s President and CEO Brad Barron was elected by the company’s board of directors and will fill the chairman position, effective immediately.

Barron said Greehey has made a significant impact on the company and its employees over the years.

“Bill Greehey is truly a pioneer and a legend not only in the energy industry, but in the San Antonio community and in communities all across the globe where Valero and NuStar have operated under his leadership,” said Barron in a statement. “It’s really impossible to quantify the impact he has had by founding and leading not one, but two Fortune 500 companies, creating thousands of great-paying jobs at Valero and NuStar, not to mention the hundreds-of-millions of dollars of support for local nonprofits from both of these entities as well as The Greehey Family Foundation.”

NuStar Energy was one of two San Antonio companies that made Forbes’ list of best places to work for millennials in 2021. It’s also one of the largest independent liquid terminal and pipeline operators in the country, KSAT previously reported.

“We all owe him (Greehey) a huge debt of gratitude for establishing our strong corporate culture, making NuStar one of the best places to work in corporate America, and making our communities better places to live and work,” Barron said in a statement.

According to NuStar, Valero ranked No. 15 on the FORTUNE 500 and No. 3 on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list when Greehey retired as CEO in 2005.

He was also named by the Harvard Business Review as one of the best-performing CEOs in the world, according to NuStar.

