2 San Antonio companies make Fortune’s list of best places to work for millennials in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Fortune Magazine has released its list of best places to work for millennials in 2021 and two San Antonio companies have made the list in the large companies category.

NuStar Energy and USAA came in at No. 91 and No. 98, respectively.

NuStar Energy, according to GreatPlaceToWork.com, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the U.S. and has more than 1,300 employees.

“94% of employees at NuStar Energy say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company,” according to a Great Place to Work 2019 U.S. national employee engagement study.

Notable things employees mentioned about NuStar Energy include the company’s “special and unique benefits” and the ways NuStar contributes to the community.

USAA offers diversified services from banking to insurance and caters specifically to U.S. military members and veterans.

Ad

According to GreatPlacesToWork.com, USAA has nearly 36,000 employees and 82% of employees at USAA say it is a great place to work.

USAA employees say facilities contribute to a good working environment and people care about each other, among other things.

Fortune Magazine’s list of best places to work for millennials is based on data analyzed from a confidential survey of more than 5.3 million people.

To be considered for the list, companies had to employ at least 50 millennials and employ 1000 or more people to be considered for the large category.

Both USAA and NuStar also made the Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces in Texas and Fortune 100′s Best Companies to Work For lists.

Ad

Related: