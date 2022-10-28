2 adults, 2 children found stabbed at apartment just east of downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after four members of a family, including two children, were found with stab wounds just east of downtown early Friday morning.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 500 block of Burleson Street, not far from North Hackberry Street and Interstate 35 after receiving word of people wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man and a woman, along with two children, ages four and five years old, all with apparent stab wounds. Police say at this time, it’s unclear as to why the stabbing happened.

SAPD said they are investigating the man as a possible suspect. A neighbor said she heard a gunshot and heard someone yelling and then saw the man on the ground, bleeding near a dumpster. The man appears to have been found outside the apartment, while everyone else was found inside, police said.

The five-year-old child is currently listed in critical, but stable condition. The family was taken to a hospital where at last check, they are all still presently alive.

Officers did say they found some evidence at the scene, but are waiting on a warrant to search the home.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.