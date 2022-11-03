Gov. Abbott focuses on border issues during campaign event in Bexar County

Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Von Ormy to speak about several issues important to Texans, including those surrounding the border.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott made a campaign stop in Von Ormy to speak about several issues important to Texans, including those surrounding the border.

People from around Bexar County and surrounding communities filled a local business to hear from the governor and state representative John Lujan.

Families whose children died of Fentanyl overdoses shared their stories at the event.

“One of the worst things on the border is the deadly fentanyl coming across,” Abbott said.

Abbott shared how he would combat more fentanyl coming through Texas’ ports of entry.

“We will label fentanyl for what it is. It is literal poison. Second thing is ... the people who are lacing it on there and knowingly selling it to someone else, I want to increase their penalty and to share that they will be charged with murder,” Abbott said.

Elmendorf resident Claudia Kochistringov, who attended the event, said she is interested in issues related to the border.

“I’ve never imagined anything like this border situation, and it keeps going on and on,” Kochistringov said.

Abbott also mentioned education, the economy and how he plans to use extra funds.

“I want to use at least half of that $27 billion to return it to you with the largest property tax cut in the history of the state of Texas,” Abbott said, referring to the state’s surplus.

Abbott faces Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in the Nov. 8 election.

KSAT reached out to both candidates for a one-on-one interview and only heard back from O’Rourke. Watch the interview with O’Rourke and KSAT anchor Steve Spriester here.

Watch Abbott’s full speech from Thursday below

