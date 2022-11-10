Medical examiner identifies driver, passenger killed in crash on access road of Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – Update:

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified two people killed in a crash on the far West Side on Thursday morning.

Jasmine Tobias, 20, and Benito Vasquez, 17, died from blunt force injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME.

San Antonio police said the vehicle Tobias and Vasquez were traveling in failed to navigate a curve and struck the concrete base of a traffic light before catching fire in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 near Highway 151.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Original:

San Antonio police are investigating after a vehicle crash left two people dead early Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of SW Loop 410 near Highway 151, on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, a male driver in his early 20s was traveling at a high rate of speed when he failed to navigate a curve and struck the concrete base of a traffic light. The vehicle then caught fire, police said.

SAPD said the passenger, a woman in her 20s, had to be extracted by officers, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver was also pulled from the vehicle and was taken by EMS to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The two people killed have not yet been positively identified.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.