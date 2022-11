SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday.

Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside.

The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of the highway.

Officials are working to safely clear the scene and traffic.

To monitor the latest traffic conditions, check KSAT Traffic HERE and Live Cams HERE.