Man accused of sexually assaulting runaway teen arrested, BCSO says

Jaime Luis Rivera, 18, was arrested at his home on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a runaway teen was arrested Wednesday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Rivera was arrested for a charge of Sexual Assault-Child on Nov. 23 at his home on the city’s South Side.

BCSO said a San Antonio mother reported her 14-year-old daughter ran away from home on Oct. 17.

The woman contacted a fellow mother, asking if she knew where her daughter was. That’s when she learned her daughter’s friend had also run away a week earlier.

BCSO said the girls had been seen at a “trap house.”

Jaime Luis Rivera, 18, told police that the two girls had been to the house to “chill and smoke” and left walking on Oct. 19.

Rivera’s mother said she saw the two girls inside her home on Friday and told them they needed to leave.

The second mother contacted the girls and informed the 14-year-old’s mother that she was with both the girls and the San Antonio police.

The victim was dropped off at her home upon request, officials said.

While dropping the girl off, she admitted to police about having sexual intercourse with someone she claimed was 15, BCSO said.

The teen was taken for proper examination. Officials learned the man had placed his hand around the child’s neck to the point of bruising during sex.

Medical staff documented injury on the chest of the child with the following:

“Irregular shaped red/purple bruising; patient states ‘It’s a hickie.’”

The teen was unable to identify the suspect in a photo lineup. However, her mother claimed the girl was attempting to protect the man.

A third missing girl was interviewed throughout the investigation. She identified Rivera and stated six men were at the home they visited. Additionally, the girl stated the runaway drank alcohol with the men and claimed she could not handle it.