JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast

SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road.

“It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 11599.

Their hospitality meant a great deal to Airman First Class Yasmine Humphrey of Montgomery, Alabama, who said this was her first Thanksgiving away from home.

“I really appreciate you all for coming out here and doing this for us because it can be very hard for some people being away from their family,” she said.

Airman First Class Jared McGarrity said, “It makes me feel like I’m actually part of a family.”

“It’s just a blessing,” said E2 Logan Daniels in the U.S. Navy.

The members of Council 11599 kept piling heaps of turkey, dressing and all the fixings, and of course, desserts, for second or third helpings.

“They love it because it’s all homemade,” Cruz said.

He said all the effort and care that goes into the Thanksgiving feast now in its eleventh year is well worth it “just to see the smiles on their faces.”