San Antonio firefighters share Thanksgiving meals between emergency calls

San Antonio – While most people are at home enjoying Thanksgiving with loved ones, first responders are working to keep the city of San Antonio safe.

“We’re always trying to be vigilant and with it being Thanksgiving, we anticipate there could be cooking-related incidents or maybe fires of that nature,” Firehouse Four Captain Terrance Lowe said.

The first responders spent the day enjoying a holiday meal in-between calls with their families. One of the families present, Lowe’s fiancé Lindsey Rutkowski, said spending the holiday at Firehouse Four was the highlight of her day.

“This is usually one of their busier days…They’re here with a smile on their face, working for us and keeping us safe. We have such a wonderful Labor Department here in our city,” Rutkowski said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average home fire incidents.

“Every day we seek out a way to step up our game and to provide the best service for the community,” Lowe said.