63º

Local News

San Antonio firefighters share Thanksgiving meals between emergency calls

First responders work during holiday to ensure protection of the community.

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Local News, First Responders, SAFD, Thanksgiving, Holidays, Community
While most people are at home enjoying Thanksgiving with loved ones, first responders are working to keep the city of San Antonio safe.

San Antonio – While most people are at home enjoying Thanksgiving with loved ones, first responders are working to keep the city of San Antonio safe.

“We’re always trying to be vigilant and with it being Thanksgiving, we anticipate there could be cooking-related incidents or maybe fires of that nature,” Firehouse Four Captain Terrance Lowe said.

The first responders spent the day enjoying a holiday meal in-between calls with their families. One of the families present, Lowe’s fiancé Lindsey Rutkowski, said spending the holiday at Firehouse Four was the highlight of her day.

“This is usually one of their busier days…They’re here with a smile on their face, working for us and keeping us safe. We have such a wonderful Labor Department here in our city,” Rutkowski said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires with more than three times the daily average home fire incidents.

“Every day we seek out a way to step up our game and to provide the best service for the community,” Lowe said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

email

facebook

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email