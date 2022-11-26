Archdiocese of San Antonio reinstates distribution of the Blood of Christ in Communion

Pope Francis is framed by a Swiss guard saluting as he celebrates the Corpus Domini mass in front of St. John at the Lateran Basilica, to mark the feast of the Body and Blood of Christ, in Rome, Thursday, May 30, 2013. The event is dedicated to the mystery of the Eucharist and concludes the cycle of feasts following Easter. Pope Francis celebrated the evening Mass at St. John in Lateran Basilica then traveled a short distance in a procession to St. Mary Major Basilica. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

SAN ANTONIO – The Archdiocese of San Antonio announced that starting Sunday, parishes will once again offer consecrated wine during the administration of Holy Communion.

It’s been more than two years since its discontinuation at the start of the pandemic as a precaution to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

Officials say the decision comes after prayerful discernment.

Effective November 27, the First Sunday of Advent, all parishes will once again offer Holy Communion under both species, Body, and Blood of Christ, according to a statement from Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.

The Precious Blood of Christ will be administered to the faithful at Sunday Masses, the Vigil, and Weekday Masses if practiced in the past, said the decree.

The archdiocese also issued revised guidelines for administering Holy Communion.

Although the Archdiocese believes Christ is fully present in each species, they said there is a spiritual benefit in receiving both species.

While some will still be concerned about the spread of germs during the redemption of the blood, the public is reminded that Catholics may choose to receive Holy Communion for the Body or Blood of Christ.

Read the full decree below: