Man stabbed while walking home from store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man was stabbed while walking home from the corner store Friday, according to San Antonio police.

The cutting happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hot Well Boulevard and South New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said a man was walking home when he got into a fight and was stabbed twice in the back.

The man fled the scene on foot and contacted the police when he got home. He was then taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

SAPD said the suspect is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.