Archaeological dig taking place at Alamo Plaza for several weeks

SAN ANTONIO – An archaeological dig will take place at the Alamo over the next several weeks amid a major makeover of the plaza.

The Alamo Trust, Inc. Archaeology, the City of San Antonio and the Texas Historical Commission started the dig southwest of the Alamo Church on Monday.

The excavation work is slated to take six weeks as archaeologists work on about 7,500 square feet of land. The work will not impact visits to the site, and a 6-foot fence will be placed for safety.

An archaeological excavation will take place at the Alamo for about six weeks. (Alamo)

“The investigation’s goal is to determine if any portions of the south Mission compound wall remain and to preserve in place those remnants before the construction of the site’s interpretation of the Mission Gate and Lunette,” a news release from The Alamo states.

The replication of the Mission Gate and Lunette was approved by the city’s Historic and Design Review Commission last month as part of the Alamo Plaza’s ongoing makeover.

The makeover includes a new 24,000-square-foot Alamo Collections Center that will open in March and an Alamo Visitor Center and Museum that will open in 2026.

