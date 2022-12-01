No weapon found after reports prompt lockdown at Kitty Hawk Middle School

SAN ANTONIO – Kitty Hawk Middle School had a precautionary lockdown issued Thursday after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus, according to Judson ISD officials.

The district was also informed about a separate call made to Universal City police about shots fired in or near the middle school campus.

No weapons were found, nor were shots fired, district officials said in a letter to parents.

Police are clearing each building on the campus to allow students to be released.

