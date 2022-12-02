2 men arrested in connection with fraudulent purchases of firearms around San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken to the Bexar County Jail after being caught trying to purchase firearms with stolen credit cards around town, according to San Antonio police.

David Melendez, 32, and Ramon Garcia, 28, were arrested Thursday without incident.

For the last week, SAPD’s Financial Crimes Unit was investigating multiple reports of credit card abuse and use of fraudulent identification in buying firearms, police said.

One victim reached out to police and claimed her credit card had been stolen and was used to purchase four firearms from a San Antonio gun shop. SAPD was able to link the stolen credit card and the ID to the suspects.

The suspects contacted the gun shop and said they would arrive Thursday to pick up the firearms they purchased.

However, when they arrived, the gun shop wouldn’t let them leave with the firearms, according to SAPD. When they tried to leave the store, detectives were able to take them into custody on multiple charges.

Melendez is charged with fraudulent use of identification, and Garcia is charged with fraudulent use of identification, unlawful carry of a weapon and has a warrant.

“They had been working together when doing these crimes,” said Nick Soliz, with SAPD.

The firearms they tried to purchase were a variety, but police didn’t specify what types. Both were taken to the Bexar County Jail.