Fans attending UTSA’s championship game at Alamodome on Friday can get free parking in city lots

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

SAN ANTONIO – Roadrunner fans take notice! The City of San Antonio is offering free parking in city-owned parking facilities for UTSA’s championship game at the Alamodome on Friday.

The free parking is located in specified lots from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. on Saturday. The free parking however does not include the parking lots available at the Alamodome, and it only applies to city parking places. The participating city parking facilities include:

Convention Center Garage, 41 S. Bowie St.

Houston Street Garage, 111 College St.

St. Mary’s Garage, 205 E. Travis St.

City Tower Garage, 117 W. Commerce St.

Central Library Garage, 600 Soledad

Martinez Parking Lot, S. Alamo & Martinez St. and at Cesar Chavez & S. Presa St.

Alamo Lot, 418 S. Alamo

Houston/Nolan Lot, Houston at Elm, parking lot is under I-37

Market Square Lot, 612 W. Commerce

I-35 Lots, between Commerce & Martin

I-37 Lots, between 10th & Austin St.

“UTSA football is experiencing tremendous momentum this season, and to show our support for the Roadrunners, we are offering free parking in City-owned facilities,” said City Manager Erik Walsh. “Wear blue and orange and join us at the Alamodome on Friday night!”

No. 23 UTSA plays in-state rival North Texas in the Conference USA championship game. The Roadrunners are riding one of the nation’s longest winning streaks and the rematch with the Mean Green is expected to draw one of the largest crowds in school history.

UTSA Quarterback Frank Harris threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to De’Corian Clark with only 15 seconds remaining, to help beat the Mean Green 31-27 back on Oct. 22.

“San Antonio is rallying for the Roadrunners as they prepare for the big game on Friday. Let’s #PackTheDome and show them how much we support them during their biggest battle of the season!” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

City officials advise fans to plan to arrive downtown early for the game and be prepared for heavy traffic. Those choosing to attend can also take advantage of the VIA Park & Ride to and from the Crossroads location (151 Crossroads Blvd., 78201).

The cost for the bus service, which begins at 4:30 p.m., is $1.30 each way, with discounts for students and seniors.