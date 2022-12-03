Man arrested after mother found with ‘obvious signs of neglect’ during exam at hospital, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A man is in custody after his mother, who he was caring for, was found with “obvious signs of neglect” during an exam at an area hospital, according to Schertz police.

Officers were called to Northeast Methodist Hospital at 12:51 a.m. Saturday to meet with hospital staff and Adult Protective Services in reference to an 87-year-old woman.

A day before, first responders were called to her home at 1:50 p.m. for a report of a fall. She was then taken to an area hospital and during an exam, signs of abuse were found by medical staff, police said.

The woman lives with her son, Alan Sones, in the 100 block of Peach Lane. Police said he is her primary caregiver.

Detectives tried to contact Sones at 4:30 a.m. but did not receive a response.

Hours later, at 9 a.m., detectives then tried a second time to reach Sones and were successful in contacting him.

Sones gave permission for the detectives to take photos of his mother’s room and he admitted to officers that he is her caretaker, police said.

Due to the nature of the offense, police obtained an arrest warrant and took Sones into custody at 1:39 p.m. without incident.

He’s charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual, which is a first-degree felony.

Sones was taken to the Bexar County Detention Center and once he is booked, his bond will be set, according to police. The woman remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The investigation continues.