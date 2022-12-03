SAPD: Suspect approaches officers, confesses to cutting 71-year-old man’s throat

SAN ANTONIO – One man will be booked for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he confessed to cutting someone’s throat to San Antonio police officers.

The traffic officers were approached by a 31-year-old man in the 400 block of East Courtland Place, according to SAPD.

The suspect told officers he had just cut someone’s throat nearby.

Upon entering the location, officers found a 71-year-old man lying in a bedroom bleeding from his neck, said SAPD.

Officers located a large butcher knife on the ground beside the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in an unstable, life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect and victim possibly had a landlord/tenant relationship.

The suspect will be booked for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.