Uvalde CISD board takes no action at special board meeting after hours-long closed-door session

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD school board took no action in a specially called meeting surrounding the board itself.

“Trust is one of the most sacred things that we have,” said Jesse Rizo, uncle to Robb Elementary victim Jackie Cazares.

The theme of trust, transparency and accountability stuck out once again in Monday night’s only speaker at the Uvalde CISD school board meeting.

“We gotta look at ourselves, and we’ve got to take a look, a hard look, and see what is the best thing for the community. What is the best thing for the families, what is the best thing for the board, and basically sometimes the best thing to do is save whatever dignity you have and just resign,” Rizo said.

While Rizo didn’t call him out by name at the podium, he made it clear later he was referring to school board member JJ Suarez.

“He was one of the officers that was in that hallway. He was one of the officers that elected to walk out,” Rizo said.

On Monday, the board met behind closed doors to discuss several items, including the following:

Consider and discuss the employment of a school administrator.

Attorney consultation regarding legal issues related to board member roles and responsibilities.

Consider and discuss board member roles and responsibilities.

Attorney consultation regarding legal issues related to Board Operating Procedures.

While no action was taken when they reconvened, Rizo hopes pressure from the community and other board members will lead to Suarez stepping down on his own.

“The decisions that he’s making, the votes that he’s casting, it could potentially hurt the school district in the long run -- not just with the trust and faith and stuff like that, but I think the school district would be better off (with) the board members asking him to resign,” Rizo said.

Board president Luis Fernandez said discussions would continue on the board’s operating procedures, leading to no action being taken Monday night.

The board will meet again for a regular board meeting on Dec. 19.

