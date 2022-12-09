San Antonio artist creates holiday murals with a South Texas-inspired twist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based artist Colton Valentine has completed a one-of-a-kind holiday mural downtown to get locals in the yuletide spirit.

The mural, located at 317 West Jones Ave. near the San Antonio Museum of Art, is part of a holiday mural hunt Valentine is putting together, which includes classic holiday characters with a touch of San Antonio.

Valentine’s Big-Red-sipping Santa mural has already gained popularity among people on Instagram.

The art piece depicts Santa Claus but with a puro San Antonio twist.

“I was looking at the city thinking how can I paint something for San Antonio for Christmas that’s classic but different from anything I have seen,” said Valentine. “Then it came to me - I do not think I have ever seen a painting of a Santa holding a Big Red like that.”

Valentine hopes the mural will connect with locals on a cultural level.

“I made this Santa with a little darker completion, a face tattoo, and brown eyes - like all those subtle details were done so that this mural can resonate with the local community and demographic in San Antonio,” said Valentine.

Valentine’s latest addition to the holiday mural hunt involves Charlie Brown.

“I painted Charlie Brown and changed his jacket to a red plaid jacket, gave him a grey and white hat -Spurs colors, and made his complexion a little darker,” said Valentine.

Valentine will continue creating holiday-themed murals throughout December.

Those interested in participating in the mural hunt must upload photos of each mural, provide the locations, and tag Valentine on Instagram.