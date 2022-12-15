MacArthur HS teacher accused of having improper relationship with student released from jail

Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was taken to the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher arrested for sexually assaulting one of her students has been released from jail, according to Bexar County court records.

Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies.

Steuart was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8. According to court records, on Dec. 9, she paid her $150,000 bond for both charges combined and was released.

Her charges stem from Dec. 6 when Steuart began leaving written messages for the student, a 16-year-old, according to SAPD.

On one of those messages was her phone number, and the two began communicating throughout the day and planned to meet up, police said.

Steuart later went to the teen’s apartment, picked him up in her vehicle and drove them to a motel near her home, officials said. The pair then went to a room, where Steuart sexually assaulted the teen, SAPD said.

The student was picked up by a friend at the motel. A day later, the student reported the incident to school officials, who then contacted SAPD.

During questioning, Steuart denied having any sexual contact with the student, according to police.

According to court records, Steuart is currently awaiting indictment.

