Gift of a good night’s rest: Hundreds of people given new beds by nonprofit organization

Hundreds of families were given the gift of a good night’s rest for Christmas this year.

The nonprofit organization, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, distributed hundreds of beds made entirely by volunteers. Sleep In Heavenly Peace works to give every child the health and happiness that comes with a bed.

Precious Dilworth, a single mother of four, was emotional seeing the frame built.

“It is very helpful. You know, I don’t really have that much help,” Dilworth said

Dilworth’s family received three of the 350 beds given on Christmas Eve.

David Windorm, who sits on the San Antonio board for SHP, said there is a growing need for beds.

“At one point over 900 kids were waiting to get beds and still people were signing up. So we are just a drop in the bucket on what we can get out. Each mattress is brand new,” he said.

The nonprofit said studies show children’s physical and mental health improves drastically when they have a bed to sleep on.

“It makes me feel a little bit more warm inside,” Dilworth said.

To give the gift of rest or apply for a bed, click here.