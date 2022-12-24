28º

WATCH: Last minute Christmas shopping? You aren’t alone

Cold can’t keep away shoppers feeling the heat of the final gift hunt

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT 12 News reporter Garrett Brnger pays a visit to Ingram Park Mall to check out the last-minute rush.

San Antonio – It‘s just two days until Christmas. Do you know where your gifts are?

If you’re like KSAT reporter Garrett Brnger, probably not.

Don‘t worry, though. You have plenty of company, as Garrett did at the Ingram Park Mall on Friday.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

