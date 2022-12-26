Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue.

Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.

SAFD says a fire cut into four apartments and in between the floors.

The floor of a small room, believed to be a storage closet, collapsed during the fire.

The residents will be displaced when they return as the complex was left with AC and water damage, said SAFD.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.