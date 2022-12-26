40º

Four apartments damaged in Northeast Side fire, SAFD says

The fire happened around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Fire Department, Fire, Northeast, San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – With residents out for holiday travel, four unoccupied apartments were left with water and AC damage after a Northeast Side fire.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Eleanor Avenue.

Bypassing citizens reported the fire after noticing smoke from the attic.

SAFD says a fire cut into four apartments and in between the floors.

The floor of a small room, believed to be a storage closet, collapsed during the fire.

The residents will be displaced when they return as the complex was left with AC and water damage, said SAFD.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

