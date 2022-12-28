53º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

The victim, Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville, was last seen on Christmas Day

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kerrville, body found, nimitz lake

KERRVILLE, TexasUpdate (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville.

He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville.

Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on Sunday afternoon.

At this time it is unclear why or how Tally entered the water, leading to his death, police said.

“Results from the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report and toxicology results are pending,” a news release fro police states. “The Kerrville Police Department wishes to express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Tally on the loss of their loved one.”

Original (4:23 p.m. Wednesday): A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location where the dive team retrieved the body.

Officials ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death and identify the individual.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter