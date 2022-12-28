Kerrville police identify man found dead in Nimitz Lake

KERRVILLE, Texas – Update (9:50 a.m. Thursday): Police have identified a man whose body was found in Nimitz Lake at the Guadalupe River dam in Kerrville.

He has been identified as Joshua Michael Tally, 25, of Kerrville.

Police said that Tally was reported missing from his home in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street on Sunday afternoon.

At this time it is unclear why or how Tally entered the water, leading to his death, police said.

“Results from the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report and toxicology results are pending,” a news release fro police states. “The Kerrville Police Department wishes to express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Tally on the loss of their loved one.”

Original (4:23 p.m. Wednesday): A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location where the dive team retrieved the body.

Officials ordered an autopsy to confirm the cause of death and identify the individual.

