WATCH: City of San Antonio’s top priorities going into Texas legislative session

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved its legislative agenda in early November, providing the broad strokes of what its staffers should support or oppose during the legislative session in Austin.

Those priorities cover a variety of issues, from economic development to health care. Now, with 1,488 bills filed in the house and senate as of Dec. 29, not including resolutions, the city legislative staff has started zeroing in on specifics.

Director of Government Affairs Sally Basurto talked with Garrett Brnger about some of the top bills catching the city’s eye. Watch in the video player above.