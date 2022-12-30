53º

WATCH: City of San Antonio’s top priorities going into Texas legislative session

Nearly 1,500 bills filed so far ahead of Jan. 10 start to biennial session

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

William Caldera, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved its legislative agenda in early November, providing the broad strokes of what its staffers should support or oppose during the legislative session in Austin.

Those priorities cover a variety of issues, from economic development to health care. Now, with 1,488 bills filed in the house and senate as of Dec. 29, not including resolutions, the city legislative staff has started zeroing in on specifics.

Director of Government Affairs Sally Basurto talked with Garrett Brnger about some of the top bills catching the city’s eye. Watch in the video player above.

Garrett Brnger is a reporter with KSAT 12.

William Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

