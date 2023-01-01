County Judge-Elect Peter Sakai sworn into office at Bexar County Courthouse

BEXAR COUNTY – Judge Peter Sakai will be sworn into office Sunday afternoon at the Bexar County Courthouse, according to a press release.

Sakai was sworn in by the Honorable Orlando L. Garcia, United States District Court, and surrounded by his family.

Sakai, a Democrat, beat Republican Trish DeBerry in the Nov. 8 election with 57 percent of the vote. He had spent 26 years as a judge but resigned his seat on the 225th District Court in order to run.

According to a press release, Sakai plans to prioritize education, workforce, public safety, access to public health resources, and improve accountability to the citizens of Bexar County.

However, in an interview with KSAT’s Garrett Brnger, Sakai would not go into detail about how he would tackle those issues because he says he doesn’t have any specific plans yet.

Sakai is expected to make his first appearance at a Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.