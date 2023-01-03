WATCH: Fireworks kick off new year across San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians celebrated the new year with a boom! Many shared videos of fireworks being popped across the Alamo City.

David Pequeno shared a different view of the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio.

A drone with Avid Season Productions captured all the fireworks near the Tower of America, as well as the neighborhoods behind the Alamodome.

A similar sight could be seen in other San Antonio communities.

Mac Jones captured video from 32 floors above the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk.

He said he could see the same sights play out all around him.

His video, along with many others, are being shared on social media.

KSAT 12′s Sarah Spivey also shared a video of the aftermath of fireworks.

The video shows smoke particles trapped at the surface of the atmosphere.

Although it doesn’t happen often, Spivey said the atmospheric conditions were just right on New Year’s Eve.