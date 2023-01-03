68º

Local News

WATCH: Fireworks kick off new year across San Antonio

KSAT 12′s Sarah Spivery shared video of the aftermath of fireworks.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Tags: San Antonio, Fireworks, New Year's Eve, New Years, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians celebrated the new year with a boom! Many shared videos of fireworks being popped across the Alamo City.

David Pequeno shared a different view of the fireworks during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in San Antonio.

A drone with Avid Season Productions captured all the fireworks near the Tower of America, as well as the neighborhoods behind the Alamodome.

A similar sight could be seen in other San Antonio communities.

Mac Jones captured video from 32 floors above the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk.

He said he could see the same sights play out all around him.

His video, along with many others, are being shared on social media.

KSAT 12′s Sarah Spivey also shared a video of the aftermath of fireworks.

The video shows smoke particles trapped at the surface of the atmosphere.

Although it doesn’t happen often, Spivey said the atmospheric conditions were just right on New Year’s Eve.

San Antonians have set off so many fireworks that haze has developed around the city! Smoke particles get trapped at the surface of the atmosphere 🤯🎆 This happens every now and then on NYE when atmospheric conditions are right. Happy New Year!

Posted by KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey on Saturday, December 31, 2022

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email

Adrian Ortega is a news producer for the Nightbeat. He joined the station in 2016. Adrian helped expand the Nightbeat to a one-hour newscast on the weekend and is now producing for the Nightbeat 5 times per week. He's helped cover the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 winter storm, race and policing in SA and the Alazan-Apache Courts on the West Side.

email