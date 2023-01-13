Pleasanton community hosting barbecue plate sale for woman who had hands, feet amputated after giving birth

SAN ANTONIO – The Pleasanton community is hosting a barbecue plate sale for a local woman who had to have her hands and feet amputated after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering her second child.

Krystina Pacheco delivered a healthy baby girl via cesarean section on Oct. 24, 2022, at Stone Oak Methodist Hospital and started feeling ill after she was sent home a couple of days later.

It turns out Krystina had developed toxic shock syndrome — a rare, life-threatening complication of certain bacterial infections.

Jacob Pacheco, Krystina’s husband, previously told KSAT that his wife ended up getting both hands amputated an inch above the wrist and both legs amputated 3-4 inches below the knee on the Monday before Thanksgiving due to the infection.

Krystina Pacheco and her husband Jacob Pacheco and their son. (Jacob Pacheco)

On Friday, Jacob told KSAT Krystina is doing well and “hopefully on her last procedure today for a skin graft.”

“She has had multiple skin grafts and reconstruction around her knee area. Not so much the tendons and joints but the skin and tissue around the knee,” he said.

A barbecue plate sale benefiting the family will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, located at 626 Market Street in Pleasanton. There will also be a bake sale and raffle.

“Thoughts and prayers and good vibes have been amazing and it’s how I’m staying strong for my wife,” Jacob previously told KSAT.

The couple both work within Pleasanton ISD — Krystina is a school psychologist and Jacob is a junior high teacher as well as a varsity coach for soccer and football at the local high school.

