Want to run for San Antonio City Council? Applications can be filed Jan. 18-Feb. 17

Council representatives will be chosen by voters during the municipal election on May 6

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

San Antonio City Council

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents interested in running for City Council can file their application starting Wednesday.

The San Antonio Office of the City Clerk will host a City Council Candidate Application Day starting at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 18.

Applications can be filed at the Office of the City Clerk in City Hall at 100 Military Plaza from Jan. 18 until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17.

Aspiring candidates are encouraged to make an appointment by emailing OOCC@sanantonio.gov or by calling 210-207-7253. Callers must select a language and then press Option 3 to reach the Elections Division.

  • To run for City Council in San Antonio, applicants must:
  • be a citizen of the United States;
  • be at least 18 years of age;
  • be a registered City of San Antonio voter;
  • have resided in San Antonio continuously for one year and in their respective City Council District for at least six months prior to filing an application for a place on the ballot;
  • submit two documents verifying residency; designate a campaign treasurer, remit a $100 filing fee in the form of cash, check, or money order made to the City of San Antonio (credit cards are not accepted) or collect petition signatures in lieu of the filing fee.

There is additional information about the application process online including ethics and campaign finance requirements.

To obtain additional information regarding the application process, campaign finance regulations, and available resources, visit the City’s website or call 210-207-7253. Callers must select a language and then press Option 3 to reach the Elections Division.

