Leaders encourage people to join in, conserve wildlife habitats at Mitchell Lake Audubon Center

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of volunteers gathered Saturday morning to clean the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center.

Volunteers worked together with clippers and gloves to clean the South Side wildlife site.

“We do invasive removal to make sure that the native species are there for the wildlife here,” Mitchell Lake Senior Coordinator of Education Erin Magerl said.

The wildlife site serves as a home and resting place for more than 350 bird species.

“All the wildlife here at Mitchell Lake is protected and part of the ecosystem too. Anything from the smallest caterpillars, beetles, all the way to coyotes, raccoons, and skunks on night tours,” she said.

The 1,200-acre site has four different habitats that are all crucial for the animals part of the San Antonio ecosystem.

“We have four different types of habitats. Anything from grasslands, scrublands, wetlands, and woodlands,” Magerl said.

Wildlife leaders are asking people to sign up for the monthly clean-up effort every second Saturday of each month.

Leaders are hoping to triple volunteer efforts this year.

For volunteer sign-up at the Mitchel Lake Audubon Center, click here.