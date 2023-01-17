Want to beat high egg prices? Owning chickens may be the solution

SAN ANTONIO – The price of eggs are a topic of conversation for many families who are scrambling for ways to save money while still putting the popular protein-packed food item on the table.

With steadily increasing egg prices, people who own chickens say it’s an alternative worth exploring.

“The benefits of having your own chickens are not only you’re saving money, but the eggs that you’re going to be consuming is a lot better,” said Dusty Jeter, an egg farmer.

Jeter said before buying chickens, there are a couple of things you must do first.

“First, you have to start with a chicken coop. You don’t have to go to the extreme, but you can buy a small chicken coop. And for the people who live in the urban areas, a little chicken coop is not too hard to build or go buy,” Jeter said.

According to Jeter, a family of four can purchase six chickens and never have to worry about eggs again.

“Six chickens, you’re going to get six eggs today. That’s half a dozen over a seven-day period, approximately 42 eggs. So that’s a big savings of a store,” he said.

And eggs aren’t the only item going up. Chicken feed is, too.

“Throughout the whole year, prices have been going up. It seems like, you know, one month we see a price increase, a few weeks later we see another price increase,” said Timothy Luna, Locke Hill Feed Pet and Lawn Supply manager.

Also, on the rise—the number of people wanting their own chickens.

“Oh, yeah, with the price of eggs going up at the supermarket, people come in here and buy two or three at a time. People are trying to be more self-sufficient at home, and I notice that now,” Luna said.

And speaking of self-sufficiency, that is something Laura Hunt and her family said they really appreciate.

“It’s been great. It’s cool to have a little bit of food independence,” Hunt said.

She said despite the price increase of chicken feed, having fresh eggs in your backyard is much more convenient than going to the store and having to pay $5 for a dozen.

Hunt said chicks are about $5 each and it takes them about five-months to start laying eggs. A slow process but all worthwhile, she adds.

“The benefits of eating a farm fresh egg? It just doesn’t get any better,” Jeter said.

