Popular turkey leg restaurant in Houston sued for $1.2M+ by food distribution company

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston restaurant well-known for its massive stuffed turkey legs is facing a hefty lawsuit from its food distributor for not paying its bills, according to lawsuit documents.

KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reports that Turkey Leg Hut and one of its co-owners are being sued for over $1.2 million by US foods.

The lawsuit was filed in December of last year.

“The total amount currently due and owing from Turkey Leg under the Turkey Leg Customer Agreement is $1,288,583.12, exclusive of interest, costs, and fees,” the lawsuit reads, KPRC reports.

The lawsuit states that US Foods and the restaurant had an agreement that began in September 2020 for the delivery of service and goods. The restaurant’s co-owner agreed to pay all costs in addition to a 1.5% interest fee each month for late payments, KPRC reports.

US Foods said it has shipped, sold and delivered products to the Turkey Leg Hut from May 2022 to September 2022.

In mid-September, the food distribution company sent a letter demanding full payment from the restaurant, but it allegedly never received a response.

The owners of the Turkey Leg Hut sent KPRC a statement on Friday, claiming they were unaware of the lawsuit and that “it’s not adding up.”

“Turkey Leg Hut was not aware of a pending lawsuit until we were contacted by the media Thursday afternoon. From what we can see, this is not adding up and cannot comment further on the pending litigation. The math is not mathin’.”

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.