Family of 7 displaced following fire at West Side home, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven has been displaced following a fire at their West Side home late Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 200 block fo Wingate Avenue, not far from South Brazos Street and Frio City Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing from the home. The fire, however, was contained to the back of the house, fire officials said.

A total of seven people, including three adults, four children and a dog, were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross has since been called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

No injuries were reported.