Comedian Jo Koy kicks off his world tour in San Antonio

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world.

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour.

Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday at the AT&T Center. Tickets are still available for the show.

The stand-up comic recently released his fourth Netflix special “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.” It’s a follow-up to his 2019 special “Comin’ In Hot.”

He can also be seen in the recent film “Easter Sunday” — a comedy based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.

Koy has a show scheduled on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston and will be performing at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on Sunday.