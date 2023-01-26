Comedian Jo Koy kicks off his world tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour.
Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday at the AT&T Center. Tickets are still available for the show.
The stand-up comic recently released his fourth Netflix special “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.” It’s a follow-up to his 2019 special “Comin’ In Hot.”
He can also be seen in the recent film “Easter Sunday” — a comedy based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.
Koy has a show scheduled on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston and will be performing at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on Sunday.