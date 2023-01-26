52º

Comedian Jo Koy kicks off his world tour in San Antonio

Stand-up comedian will perform at AT&T Center Friday

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Koy started 2022 with a bang, selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle. Today, he continues breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world. (AT&T Center)

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Jo Koy is making a stop in San Antonio on his upcoming world tour.

Koy will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday at the AT&T Center. Tickets are still available for the show.

The stand-up comic recently released his fourth Netflix special “Live From The Los Angeles Forum.” It’s a follow-up to his 2019 special “Comin’ In Hot.”

He can also be seen in the recent film “Easter Sunday” — a comedy based on Koy’s life experiences and stand-up comedy.

Koy has a show scheduled on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston and will be performing at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on Sunday.

