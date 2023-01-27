51º

Iranian immigrant to sing national anthem at Dreamweek Gala

‘I feel really honored that I’ve been given this chance to sing it,’ Gola says

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – For one woman the message of unity, diversity and equality tugs a little harder at the heart, given that in her home country of Iran, her dream of becoming a singer is illegal.

“I was born in Iran, which is a beautiful country, full of history, color, culture. But there, there’s no freedom,” Gola said.

When Gola was 22, she made the decision to leave her country in pursuit of freedom through music. Gola said she would have never been allowed to be a solo singer as a woman in Iran.

Gola discovered her passion for singing at a very young age. She learned to use her talent as a tool for self-expression.

“Gradually, I got to know the power of music and how it affects people, their behavior, and even their decision makings,” Gola said.

After Gola left her home country, she ventured to Europe where she studied music in England, where she earned a master’s degree in music psychology. Gola would then make her way to America.

Gola is now preparing to sing the national anthem at this year’s DreamWeek Gala.

I feel really honored that I’ve been given this chance to sing it, because it’s a very, very big thing for me,” Gola said.

As an immigrant, Gola said there is power in singing the lyrics of the “Star-Spangled Banner,” adding the song is about bravery, freedom, and victory. To make the moment even more special and in true San Antonio fashion, she will be accompanied by an all female mariachi.

“We want to make it unique, and we want to sound different. So, we are trying different ways of making it as beautiful as San Antonio,” Gola said.

The gala will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at the Tobin Center for The Performing Arts.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT's Good Morning San Antonio.

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

