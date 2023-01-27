Soldiers’ Angels collecting Valentine’s Day cards to show love to service members, veterans

This Valentine’s Day you can spread the love by making cards for service members and veterans.

“Our service members love to receive them, especially because they don’t expect them,” Amy Palmer, president and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels said.

The annual campaign by the nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels started in 2014 and reaches service members in Poland, Africa and many other countries.

“We will get them to deployed service members, as well as veterans who are hospitalized in VA medical centers around the country,” Palmer said.

To participate all you have to do is include one dollar per Valentine’s Day card you send and that covers the shipping costs for the care packages.

“I was actually a Gulf War vet and when I was actually in Korea, we got cards and letters all the time, so it was wonderful getting them,” Palmer said.

Those interested can send their cards to:

Soldiers’ Angels

2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107

San Antonio, Texas 78218

For more information, click here.