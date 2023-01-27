VIA announces day passes for unlimited trips in 24 hours

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is now offering day passes so riders can take unlimited trips for a 24-hour period.

VIA said the day passes are available now for $2.75. They are valid on regular, Express, Prímo and VIA Link services.

The e-fare tickets will be activated on the first-time use, and they will be available for the next 24 hours. Riders can swipe their passes for subsequent trips.

Day passes can be purchased at all VIA Customer Service Centers or on buses.

Riders who want to buy their passes on the bus should let their driver know before inserting money into the fare box. Day passes will then be dispensed, activated and stamped with an expiration date.

People who qualify for reduced fares can purchase the day pass for $1.35.

For more information, click here.

Read also: