San Antonio police seek information on suspect who shot at business, trailer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who shot at a West Side building and trailer.

The shooting happened on Jan. 1 in the 5500 block of Enrique M Barrera Pkwy.

SAPD said approximately one hour after midnight, a shooter fired a handgun at a Safe Auto Sales building and Prince Pet Spa mobile grooming trailer in the parking lot.

Police identified the suspect’s vehicle as a silver Mercedes sedan through surveillance footage from a nearby business.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867) or visit its website here. Tips can be made anonymously.

Submitting a credible tip to Crime Stoppers that helps lead to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.