Deputies lead manhunt for double-homicide suspect in Live Oak County, sheriff says

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Sheriff's crime trailer outside an Atascosa home. (KSAT)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is leading a manhunt after two people were found dead on the county’s north side, according to Sheriff David Soward.

The double homicide happened late Saturday night north of Lemming, Soward said.

The manhunt is currently taking place in Live Oak County.

Authorities believe the suspect may still be armed, according to ACSO.

Sheriff Soward added that with any manhunt, there is always the possibility of danger to the surrounding community.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

